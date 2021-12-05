Rosaiah's demise a huge loss to Congress: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy has described the demise of former Chief Minister K Rosaiah on Saturday as a huge loss for the Congress party.

Revanth Reddy, who was in New Delhi, rushed to Hyderabad on learning about the death of Dr Rosaiah. He directly went to the residence of Rosaiah in Ameerpet on Saturday, paid tributes to the mortal remains of Rosaiah and consoled the family members. Along with other senior leaders, he also laid the Congress party's flag on the body of Rosaiah.

Later speaking to media persons, Revanth Reddy said Rosaiah had a long, flawless and non-controversial career of over 50 years in politics. He was elected to both Legislative Assembly and Council and had had the privilege of being a part of cabinets of four Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh in different periods of times. He was apparently the only Finance Minister in the country, who presented 16 annual budgets for a State. He also served as the Chief Minister of undivided and Governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He recalled his meeting with Dr Rosaiah after his nomination as the TPCC President. He said it was Dr Rosaiah, who as the then Finance Minister, made huge allocations for the Jalayagnam projects which revolutionised the agriculture sector in undivided AP, especially in Telangana region. The irrigation facilities in Kodangal and Narayanapet were developed from the funds allocated by Dr Rosaiah.

Later in the day, at a brief meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC president informed that the mortal remains of Dr Rosaiah would be kept at Gandhi Bhavan from 10.30 am on Sunday (December 5) to enable Congress workers and common people to pay their last respects. Stating that Congress president Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had spoken to the family members of Dr Rosaiah to convey their condolences, he said a delegation of All India Congress Committee (AICC) would attend the funeral on Sunday.

He demanded that the State Government set up a memorial in Hyderabad in honour of Dr Rosaiah. The contribution, services, teachings, ideals and morals of Dr. Rosaiah will be remembered forever, he said.