ROWDIES UNDERSTAND ONLY THE LANGUAGE OF ROD!

Recently, social media has been flooded with the horrifying videos of rape, murder and physical and mental atrocities on Hindu women in Bangladesh and several parts of India. While the helpless majority Hindu population is watching such videos with fear, anguish and agony blaming its political deprivation, the government as usual renders just a lip service with the routine rhetoric such as, highly condemnable incident, law will take its own course and the guilty will be punished.

Unfortunately, leading Opposition parties too, remain silent due to the vote bank politics. Then, there is a lull for some time and another such gruesome incident occurs somewhere in the country or in a foreign country like Canada, England, the US. Again, the official reaction is churned out with some editing of the previous statement. The Opposition parties as usual maintain stoic silence to suit their political agendas. Thereafter, the same pause and suspense prevails.

In such a scenario it is obvious that the perpetrators of atrocities will become bolder and bolder after every incident because they know that the legal process to punish them for the crimes moves with a snail's speed. They also feel bolstered because of the lacklustre attitude of the ruling clan coupled with overt and covert support from the anti -Hindu forces from within India and abroad. Thus, the majority consisting the Hindu voters is left in the lurch. The Hindu population is left without any meaningful aid to defend its life, honour and property.

The advocates of the rule of law argue that the constitution provides for the fundamental right to life and the criminal law contains a specific provision for the right of self -defence. True, theoretically this is the legal position, but the right to life or self -defence without the right to possess and use weapons in case of need is a hollow idealism. One cannot expect a person with his bare hands from the blood -thirsty mob armed with lethal weapons like lathis, knives, swords, guns and what not. These mobs are well trained and indoctrinated by Madrasas and churches. Recent raids on some Madrasas wherein large quantities of lethal weapons were found, are sufficient proof of their active involvement in the heinous crimes against the Hindu population.

Then, where do we go from here ? The simple solution is to protect the survival by hook or by crook ! Eternal vigilance is the sure way of defence. The government help may or may not reach in time, but one should be always prepared to take upon the rowdies. For this, be prepared with whatever is handy and use it as a weapon in case of need. If possible, also apply for a fire-arm and get yourself ready to use in case of an armed attack. Don't take the atrocities on you lying low, but retaliate with full force at your command.

The next question is what the government should do to control such crimes against humanity? First, prevention is better than cure. Let the criminals and the potential criminals be kept under constant vigil by the security forces. If necessary, appoint full-time and part-time personnel to do this job. Announce neighbourhood policing scheme and offer good incentives. The government can take a leaf from the infamous Emergency era and the British era to devise and implement such vigilance plans. Further, by an amendment make the fundamental duties of citizens mandatory and enforceable by law. Also, add a few more duties such as respecting and upholding the national ethos , culture, traditions and respect at all places and times. Provide for stringent punishment for the violation of such provisions.

And last but not the least, let the goonda and rowdy elements be addressed in the unequivocal terms that their days are numbered and the government's action will be fast and strong against them if they wagged their tails.

POCSO COURT AWARDS THREE DEATH SENTENCES

The fast track special court for speedy trial of rape and POCSO Act cases at Sangareddy, (Telangana) by its judgment dated September 12 has awarded death sentence on three counts to the sole accused, Gafafar Ali (56), a native of Bihar besides a sentence of five years rigorous imprisonment.

The First Additional District and Sessions Judge K Jayanthi also directed the authorities to pay Rs.10 lakh to the grand parents of the victim girl as compensation for physical and mental trauma.

The accused, a construction labourer had kidnapped, raped and killed the six-year-old last year. He had denied the charges filed against him under Sections 363, 376AB of the IPC, Section 5 (j), (iv) read with Section 6 of POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 3 (2) (v) of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1089.

EQUITY AIDS THE VIGILANT: SC

In a case reported in LAW(SC)-24-7-41, the Supreme Court, while dealing with the delay condonation petition in performance of the appellant's obligation under Section 16 (c) of the Specific Relief Act read with Article 54 of the Limitation Act, reiterated that the readiness and willingness to perform the contractual obligation must be fully reflected in the acts of a party claiming the same.

The equity aids the vigilant; and not those who sleep on their rights, the apex court added. The unexplained delay itself could be a sufficient ground to decline the relief, the court added.

SC ON SECTION 138 NI ACT

The Supreme Court in a case, reported as LAW(SC) 2024-8-35, has held that the closure of bank account shortly after issuance of a cheque raises serious doubts about the accused's conduct and intent.

Rejecting the plea of the accused that he had paid off the cheque amount, the apex court has held that this contention was not convincingly proved before the trial court.

SOME TG HC ADVOCATES UP IN ARMS AGAINST CJ AND A SENIOR JUDGE

A section of the Telangana High Court advocates have expressed displeasure against the allegedly harmful and insulting attitude of the chief Justice and a senior judge towards some advocates. In a meeting, it was decided to approach the Chief Justice in this regard and sort out the matter amicably.