RR dist receives over two lakh Praja Palana applications

Rangareddy: Ever since the Praja Palana programme was set into motion, a total of 2,05,746 applications have been received from all 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the Rangareddy district.

As per the official statistics, Rangareddy received 1,74,812 applications under the Six Guarantee scheme as of January 4, besides 30,934 miscellaneous that translate into 2,05,746 pleas filed by 2,67,680 households in the 16 ULBs.

Among them, Jalpally municipality on the city outskirts tops the list with 35,993 applications so far received, both under the 'Six Guarantee' scheme introduced by the newly formed Congress government and as miscellaneous. On Thursday, the officials in Jalpally received 2,704 applications from the dwellers in a single day.

Interestingly, the number of applications received in Jalpally municipality, also known as the densely populated ULB in the entire district, is greater than any other municipality in the district that includes three major corporations, such as Badangpet, Bandlaguda, and Meerpet.

While Badangpet municipal corporation with 32 wards received 24,650 applications by Thursday, the Bandlaguda Jagir municipal corporation with 22 wards received 14,833 and Meerpet municipal corporation received 18,903 during the same period. Together, these corporations received 58,386 pleas, while the Jalpally municipality alone registered 35,993 submissions.

Kothuru municipality received the least number of applications, with only 3,315 so far, followed by Adibatla municipality (5,327), Amangal municipality (5,604), Ibrahimpatnam municipality (7,611), Manikonda municipality (9,564), Narsingi municipality (8,385), Pedda Amberpet municipality (13,276), Shadnagar municipality (14,881), Shamshabad municipality (13,817), Shankarpally municipality (5,231), Tukkuguda municipality (7,225), and Turkayamjal municipality (17,131).

Meanwhile, the new Collector Rangareddy district K Shashanka held a meeting with the officials from line departments in the integrated district office complex at Kongarakalan on Friday.

During the first ever meeting with the district officials after taking charge of the office, the new Collector urged them to perform duties with responsibility. He also told the officials to clear all the pending files without letting them pile up. All the administrative activities should be taken up through the e-office process in every department, said the Collector. Apart from Additional Collectors Pratima Singh and Bhupal Reddy, officials from revenue and other departments were present at the meeting.