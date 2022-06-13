RRB exam spl train between Kacheguda, Kanpur Central

Hyderabad: In order to cater to the movement of RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kanpur Central.

Kacheguda-Kanpur Central (no.04154) will depart from Kacheguda at 11.45 pm and arrive Kanpur Central at 4.35 am. The train will ply on June 16.

This Special trains will halt at Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Shankargarh, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Nagpur and Ballarshah. The train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.