  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

RRB exam spl train between Kacheguda, Kanpur Central

RRB exam spl train between Kacheguda, Kanpur Central
x
Highlights

RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kanpur Central.

Hyderabad: In order to cater to the movement of RRB NTPC Exam candidates, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Kanpur Central.

Kacheguda-Kanpur Central (no.04154) will depart from Kacheguda at 11.45 pm and arrive Kanpur Central at 4.35 am. The train will ply on June 16.

This Special trains will halt at Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Shankargarh, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Nagpur and Ballarshah. The train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X