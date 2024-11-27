Rs 196 cr sanctioned for overhaul of 2-BHK colonies

Hyderabad: The 2-BHK colonies would get a facelift with the improvement of basic facilities thanks to the government for sanctioning funds to provide drinking water facility, colony electrification and sewerage in these colonies.

Following reports that the displaced from Musi River were struggling in 2-BHK colonies due to lack of basic facilities, the government has decided to improve infrastructure in these colonies. In this perspective, the Managing Director of the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited wrote a letter requesting the government to sanction funds for taking up works.

The State government after careful examination of the matter has sanctioned an amount of over Rs 196.46 crore towards provision of basic amenities such as water supply, colony electrification and sewerage in 2BHK colonies to make the houses habitable at the earliest. The people who got displaced with Musi were asked to shift to the double bedroom houses. However, they faced a lot of inconvenience with lack of basic needs like water and electricity. The Telangana Housing Corporation Limited managing director has been asked to take necessary action in the matter accordingly.