RTA database to be integrated with TGICCC for automating challan generation

Hyderabad: With an aim to enhance real-time data accessibility for traffic enforcement, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) database will be integrated with the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) system.

This integration will enable the automatic retrieval and display of crucial vehicle-related details, such as Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate validity, insurance status, and registration information, directly within the existing TGICCC system at the time of challan generation.

On Wednesday, a significant coordination meeting was held at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC). It was convened by VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director, TGICCC, with Surendra Mohan, Transport Commissioner. The primary objective of the discussions was to integrate the RTA database with the TGICCC system.

This real-time data synchronisation is expected to streamline enforcement workflows, significantly reduce manual verification efforts, and ensure that all challans are issued based on up-to-date and authenticated information from the RTA database. The Commissioner, Transport, assured the deputation of a dedicated team to facilitate the implementation of this proposed automated challan system.

Further discussions at the meeting focused on the effective enforcement of key features under the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS). These included the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Public Addressing System (PAS), and Variable Message Display Boards (VMBs).

A review of the types and technical specifications, including video analytics capabilities, of the cameras currently utilised by TGICCC was also conducted.

The meeting concluded with a decisive action plan – the deputation of a dedicated technical team. This team will be tasked with assessing the feasibility of integrating the RTA system with the existing infrastructure of the TGICCC. Their evaluation will encompass system compatibility, data exchange protocols, and all necessary technical requirements to ensure a seamless and effective integration. The meeting saw the participation of Joint Transport Commissioners, Shiva Lingaiah, and Chandra Shekhar Goud along with other RTA Officials and technology experts.