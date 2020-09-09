RTC to regionalise training activities

Hyderabad: State government is all set to open 30 new heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes on the lines of TSRTC's institute at Hakimpet at different parts of the State.

This was announced by Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Tuesday, who met Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the completion of one year as Transport Minister. The Minister said that it was proposed to decentralise the training activity in TSRTC and establish another 30 heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes (DTIs) at each revenue district headquarters. In addition, it is also proposed open the killed development centres at Hakimpet and Warangal to impart quality training with the course contents confining to the regulations of the MV Rules and Act.

The Minister said that 30 driving training centres were being set up for training in driving and this would also overcome the shortage of skilled drivers/manpower in the automobile sector. "Many unemployed youth will also be benefitted who take up this training as TSRTC is known for safety. Reminiscing his tenure in office as Transport Minister, he said that he overcame the crisis of strike in TSRTC with the support of RTC MD Sunil Sharma and excellent coordination of EDs and other officers of TSRTC.

The institutes would come up in Hyderabad (Hayatnagar), Rangareddy, Vikarabad Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Adilabad Nirmal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal Urban, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The Minister expressed confidence that TSRTC would come out of the crisis very soon and added that seeing the growth in the occupancy ratio in the recent days even during this Covid crisis, TSRTC would overcome all problems and come out of it soon.

He expressed happiness about the success of TSRTC cargo, parcel and courier services and also RTA online services as they are very useful to the public.