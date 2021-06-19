RWA conducts vaccination drive across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the safety of the residents United Federation of Resident Welfare Association (UFERWAS) the apex body of resident welfare associations has come up with a massive vaccination camps at various localities across the city. On Friday around 200 people of Sai Krishna Enclave residential welfare association, Yapral got vaccinated. Till date around 6000 people got vaccinated in around 28 camps organized across the city.



"As Covid cases spiked in the month of May and people were rushing for vaccine, many were finding difficulty to avail the vaccine. With the aim to vaccinate at least 40,000 people by mid-week July, we began a massive vaccination camp from the first week of June. For which we developed an app i-Vaccinate which links RWAs with the hospitals. In collaboration with private hospitals that includes Apollo, Rush, KIMS and Yashoda Hospital," said BT Srinivasan, general secretary, UFERWAS.

Through this vaccination app, first the particular residential association should register the name of the members of their society for the vaccination. Once registration number reaches above 100 the private hospital gives a particular date for the camp in that particular locality.

"Observing the rush at vaccination centres and also how people are sent back due to the shortage of vaccine we have organising these camps. With this, in-house vaccination drives have reduced the load of hospitals. Through this app on Friday in collaboration with Rush hospital around 200 people from Sai Krishna Enclave residential welfare association , Yapral got vaccination from the camp organized by RWA at Tulsi Garden, Yapral," said Raghavendra , general secretary, Sai Krishna Enclave, Yapral.