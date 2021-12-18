  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rythu Bandhu to continue for all crops

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressing the extended steering committee meeting of TRS in Hyderabad on Friday
x

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressing the extended steering committee meeting of TRS in Hyderabad on Friday

Highlights

Pulling the curtains down on the controversy regarding stopping of Rythu Bandhu scheme to those who go in for paddy during rabi season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that there was no question of denying Rythu Bandhu to those who sow paddy.

Hyderabad: Pulling the curtains down on the controversy regarding stopping of Rythu Bandhu scheme to those who go in for paddy during rabi season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that there was no question of denying Rythu Bandhu to those who sow paddy.

It may be mentioned here that such a proposal had come from the officials to dissuade farmers from going in for paddy cultivation during rabi. The Centre had made it clear that they would not buy more than 60 lakh MT during kharif.

The farmers in the State are worried as there has been a bumper crop this season and they are unable to sell in the market leading to incidents like burning of crop and some farmers committing suicide.

A resolution reiterating the decision of the government to continue Rythu Bandhu to all farmers was adopted at the extended steering committee meeting of the party on Friday.

It was also decided that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented in the four mandals which were selected earlier.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X