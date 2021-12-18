Rythu Bandhu to continue for all crops

Hyderabad: Pulling the curtains down on the controversy regarding stopping of Rythu Bandhu scheme to those who go in for paddy during rabi season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that there was no question of denying Rythu Bandhu to those who sow paddy.

It may be mentioned here that such a proposal had come from the officials to dissuade farmers from going in for paddy cultivation during rabi. The Centre had made it clear that they would not buy more than 60 lakh MT during kharif.

The farmers in the State are worried as there has been a bumper crop this season and they are unable to sell in the market leading to incidents like burning of crop and some farmers committing suicide.

A resolution reiterating the decision of the government to continue Rythu Bandhu to all farmers was adopted at the extended steering committee meeting of the party on Friday.

It was also decided that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented in the four mandals which were selected earlier.