Rythu Bharosa only in Rabi season: Minister

Rythu Bharosa only in Rabi season: Minister
No chance of release of funds in current Kharif season, says Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao clarified that the state government would implement Rythu Bharosa scheme only after the Cabinet subcommittee submits its recommendations. The minister said that the scheme benefits would be given to farmers in the Rabi season and there was no chance of release of Rythu Bharosa funds in the current Kharif season.

He said that the government is committed to implement the promise of Rs 7,500 Rythu Bharosa per acre. The subcommittee would also recommend the government on the implementation of financial assistance to the tenant farmers. The minister also made it clear that the crop insurance scheme will also be implemented from the next agricultural season.

The farm loan waiver scheme benefit will also be provided to farmers, who took loans above Rs 2 lakh, by December this year. The identification of farm loan waiver beneficiaries would also be taken up soon, he added.

