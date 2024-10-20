Live
- Haveri admn responds to drowning incident, initiates safety measures
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 20 October, 2024
- Heavy Rains alert issues to AP due to expected low pressure area again
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 20 October, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 20 October, 2024
- ANTWERP, THE CAPITAL OF ‘THE WORLD OF DIAMONDS’
- Redefining judiciary role in Indian renaissance - I
- Empowering India's Workforce
- Pervasive threat of antibiotic resistance
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th October 2024
Just In
Rythu Bharosa only in Rabi season: Minister
No chance of release of funds in current Kharif season, says Tummala
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao clarified that the state government would implement Rythu Bharosa scheme only after the Cabinet subcommittee submits its recommendations. The minister said that the scheme benefits would be given to farmers in the Rabi season and there was no chance of release of Rythu Bharosa funds in the current Kharif season.
He said that the government is committed to implement the promise of Rs 7,500 Rythu Bharosa per acre. The subcommittee would also recommend the government on the implementation of financial assistance to the tenant farmers. The minister also made it clear that the crop insurance scheme will also be implemented from the next agricultural season.
The farm loan waiver scheme benefit will also be provided to farmers, who took loans above Rs 2 lakh, by December this year. The identification of farm loan waiver beneficiaries would also be taken up soon, he added.