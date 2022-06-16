Sadhguru creates awareness on need for conservation of soil

Hyderabad: Sadhguru, renowned yoga guru and spiritual proponent, on Wednesday visited the Gachibowli stadium as part of his 'Save Soil' Movement. He addressed a massive congregation on the Save Soil Movement in Hyderabad. He created awareness on the need for conservation of soil.

Save Soil is a global movement launched by Sadhguru, to address soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health and supporting leaders of all nations to institute national policies and action to increase the organic content in cultivable soil.

On Wednesday it was his 94th day solo motorcycle journey for the Save Soil event, covering 562 events and 26,000 km. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a conversation with Sadhguru and Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, sports Minister V Srinivas Goud were present. The event was studded with rich cultural performances.

As per UN agencies, there should be a minimum average of three per cent organic content in soil to call it soil, Sadhguru said, adding that tragedy was that not a single nation had this average. The highest organic content was 1.48 per cent in northern Europe, while India had 0.68 per cent."

Sadhguru said, "If we proceed towards soil extinction, most of us will perish. Civilizations will crumble if there are food shortages. Our humanity will vanish in a matter of days. Our success will become our ultimate failure. Soil is the source of our physical existence. Soil contains billions of micro-organisms. Their lives are a complex process. As it grows, a life is created. That is why human life is rooted in it. The soil is our mother, but we are beginning to consider soil as a resource."

Sadhguru said we stand at a cusp of time, because as a generation we have this opportunity that in the next 10-15 years we can make a significant turnaround," alerting that the loss of bio-diversity will make revival of soil untenable after 25-40 years."

He is on a 100-day long motorcycle journey covering 30,000 km across Europe, Central Asia, Middle East, and India to build awareness and consensus for policy making that can help in mitigating soil degradation. So far 74 nations have pledged their support to the movement, with 3.5 billion people voicing their support.

Since March 21, 2022, Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, has been travelling as a solo motorcyclist from London to India. The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).