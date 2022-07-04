Saffron party leaders lack accountability: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Alleging that except useless talk no policy decisions were taken in the National Executive meeting of BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the saffron party leaders have shown that they lack accountability; they failed to answer even a single question of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The TRS leader took to twitter to criticise the BJP leaders for not coming up with announcements for Telangana. Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave all projects to Gujarat, funds to Uttar Pradesh and nine medical colleges, Tumukur Industrial smart city to Karnataka, Mumbai-Bengaluru economy corridor, Mysore textile mega textile park, but a raw deal to Telangana. "Modi has not made any statement which will benefit Telangana", pointed out Rao.

The minister asked why the Centre was not bringing the Women's Reservation Bill before Parliament. He recalled how the CM introduced 50 per cent reservations for women in the local bodies. He asked why the Centre did not heed to the State government's demand to increase the reservations for tribals.