Sanctus Launches Group of Schools

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 3:12 PM IST
Sanctus Launches Group of Schools
Sanctus PhenoLumia 2026 marked the launch of the Sanctus Group of Schools at Sanctus World School, celebrating vision-driven expansion in education.

Rajendra Nagar MLA T. Prakash Goud lauded the institution’s focus on values and academic excellence, while Bollywood choreographer Atul Mehtani praised its experiential learning approach.

Chairman D. Rajeshwar Reddy reaffirmed the commitment to nurturing confident, compassionate learners. The event showcased student innovation, sustainability projects, and cultural performances, reflecting a balanced model integrating global frameworks with strong social-emotional development.

Sanctus Group of SchoolsExperiential LearningModern EducationValues Based SchoolingStudent InnovationSustainability ProjectsHyderabad Education Expansion
Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarma's assertions on Gaurav Gogoi's Pak links

Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarmas assertions on Gaurav Gogois Pak links

