Sanctus Launches Group of Schools

Sanctus PhenoLumia 2026 marked the launch of the Sanctus Group of Schools at Sanctus World School, celebrating vision-driven expansion in education.

Rajendra Nagar MLA T. Prakash Goud lauded the institution’s focus on values and academic excellence, while Bollywood choreographer Atul Mehtani praised its experiential learning approach.

Chairman D. Rajeshwar Reddy reaffirmed the commitment to nurturing confident, compassionate learners. The event showcased student innovation, sustainability projects, and cultural performances, reflecting a balanced model integrating global frameworks with strong social-emotional development.