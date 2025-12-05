Sangam 2025 – Day 2 Marks a Decade of Culture, Wisdom and Academic Excellence

Sangam 2025 – Day 2 celebrated ten years of tradition, knowledge and holistic growth with the theme “Bharatiya Jnana Parampara.” Chief Guest Major Harsha Vardhan Chava inspired students with insights on wisdom, service and opportunities in the armed forces.

A touching tribute to 150 years of Vande Mataram united the gathering in patriotic pride. The Annual Report highlighted academic and national-level achievements, followed by a vibrant cultural showcase featuring orchestras, dances, skits and the standout UV Dance by Grade XI. Felicitations honoured toppers and achievers, concluding an evening of unity, heritage and educational excellence.