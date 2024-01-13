Sankranti scramble chokes toll plazas

Hyderabad: With just a few days left for Sankranti, the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed a surge in traffic on Friday, as thousands made their way to their hometowns.

The declared holidays in the Telugu States, preceding the Sankranti festivities, prompted people to embark on their journeys via trains, buses, and private vehicles. Families, unable to secure tickets for public transport, opted for private cars, leading to a significant increase in vehicular density.

The Patangi toll plaza in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri experienced huge congestion, with vehicles queuing up for nearly a kilometre. Despite the Fast Tag facility, challenges in scanning for some vehicles contributed to a substantial traffic jam. To address the rush, authorities opened an additional 10 gates for Fast Tag transactions, aiming to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicular traffic through the toll plaza.

Officials reported that the toll plaza normally witnesses the daily movement of about 38,000 vehicles, and during the Sankranti rush, this number is expected to reach 70,000. Concerns about the situation escalating on the day closer to the festival were voiced by individuals stuck in the traffic.

According to few travelers who were waiting in the huge jam said that for the past few years, this year they have witnessed a huge rush, due to the non-availability of tickets in the buses and trains, people prefer travelling in their private cars.

“I tremble to think what it will be like on Saturday closer to the festival date,” said Krishna, a Hyderabad-based IT employee who was heading to Vijayawada.

Traffic management efforts were underway, with two traffic inspectors, three traffic SIs, and 30 staff members working to control the situation, according to a senior officer.

TSRTC Managing Director V C Sajjanar assured that necessary arrangements had been made for passenger safety and comfort. Special camps were set up in congested areas, and additional facilities were provided as needed.

He encouraged citizens to choose safe travel in TSRTC buses, cautioning against private buses with higher fares.

Special arrangements were made at MGBS and JBS stations by TSRTC in anticipation of the festive rush. Traditionally, an estimated two million people from Hyderabad and its surroundings visit their hometowns for Sankranti, with a majority heading towards coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Meanwhile, trains also experienced high demand, with almost all tickets for special festival trains across the South-Central Railway (SCR) zone sold out. The waiting list for these trains stood at 300 and above, reflecting the challenges faced by travelers during this festive season.