Santa goes the eco way

Jubilee Hills: Recykal, a technology-enabled digital platform that powers a waste management marketplace, has launched their student awareness initiative named Eco Santa. Eco Santa programme aims to create awareness about source level segregation and the importance of recycling among the students and make them responsible citizens in protecting the environment.

The programme encourages eco-friendly behaviour in the students and incentivizes their efforts for responsible actions that make a difference. This month-long program aims at reaching 100,000+ students in 50+ schools across Hyderabad. As part of this programme, Recykal Eco Santa will visit different schools and sensitise the students on the importance of recycling. Students from Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills, St Anns School (Secunderabad & Kompally), St. Anns Womens College, Mallapur, & Oakridge International School amongst others are involved in the program. Eco Santa have already reached 30,000 students in 12 schools and colleges.

Students need to segregate plastic wastes, e-wastes at their homes and bring them to the institutions on the collection date. Eco Santa collects the recyclable wastes from students and gives them gifts which include paper pencils, plastic-free pens, books, stationery made of recycled paper, materials. Participating institutes are also given Environmental Impact Certificates.

Recykal has collected more than 50,000 kg of dry recyclable wastes which include 12,745 kg of plastic wastes and 5,286 kg of e-wastes during the programme. The collected wastes will be channelised to authorized recyclers, cement factories for responsible disposal. Abhishek Deshpande, co-founder of Recykal said ""Today's children are tomorrow's citizens. Imparting the knowledge of sustainable habits like segregation, recycling in young minds will prepare future generations to act responsibly and come together in protecting the environment."