SBI marks Int’l Yoga Day

Hyderabad: State Bank of India, Local Head Office, Hyderabad celebrated International Yoga Day in grand way. All the staff members participated in the event enthusiastically.

The yoga sessions were conducted under the guidance of Yoga Gurus from Ramakrishna Math. Speaking on this occasion, Rajesh Kumar, CGM said that according to Ministry of Ayush’s communication the theme for International Yoga day 2024 is ‘Yoga for Self & Society’. “The purpose of Yoga is to be with one’s self.

The Asanas are not just a physical exercise but it brings in you a feeling of relief and peace. It helps us to maintain equanimity. The asanas are practiced aligning the breath with the postures, thus uniting the body, mind and breath. Practicing Yoga helps one to overcome negative emotions such as hate, jealousy, greed , anger, frustration and helps in fostering happiness & love,” he said.