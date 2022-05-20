SC to hear panel report of Disha encounter case

Hyderabad: The Apex to commence its hearing in the case related to the inquiry commission panel that investigated the sensational Disha case. Justice Sirpurkar Commission's inquiry report on alleged encounter of the rape and murder accused will come up for hearing at the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Apex court appointed three-member commission of inquiry probing the alleged encounter in December 2019 in Disha case had submitted a 'sealed cover' report before the top court on January 28 this year. The four accused Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch Chennakesavulu were allegedly killed in an alleged 'exchange of fire' in the rape and murder of Disha at Chattanpally near Shadnagar on December 6, 2019.

The Commission of Inquiry was formed to probe the circumstances in which four persons were killed in Hyderabad on December 6, 2019 while in police custody. As part of the investigation, the Commission members inspected various places on December 5 and collected documentary evidence, forensic and post-mortem reports, photographs and videos for submission to the court.

According to the independent counsel PV Krishnamachary, appearing for the families of the accused in the Disha case of 2019, Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justice L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli will hear the matter. He said the top court will either pronounce its judgment or order further arguments in the case.