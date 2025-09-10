Live
Scattered Rains & Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad and Telangana Today | Weather Alert
Hyderabad and Telangana districts including Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, and more may experience scattered rains and intense thunderstorms in the next 1-2 hours. Stay updated with the latest weather alerts from Telangana Weatherman.
Telangana is all set to witness rains again as several areas in Telangana, particularly, South Hyderabad. Areas like Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Chandrayanagutta, and Balapur may see light rain in the next 1-2 hours.
Other districts in the state like Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri, and Waranga, may see intense thunderstorms in the next 2 hours.
Weather expert T. Balaji (Telangana Weatherman on X) says these are scattered storms. Some places may get heavy rain, others stay dry. Stay alert and follow updates!
Scattered rains expected in South Hyderabad towards Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Chandrayanagutta, Balapur and nearby areas next 1-2hrs— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 10, 2025
Scattered INTENSE THUNDERSTORMS ahead in Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri, Warangal next 2hrsNote :- These are scattered storms, so few places will get intense rains, while few places…— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 10, 2025