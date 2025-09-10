Scattered Rains & Thunderstorms Hit Hyderabad and Telangana Today | Weather Alert

Telangana is all set to witness rains again as several areas in Telangana, particularly, South Hyderabad. Areas like Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Chandrayanagutta, and Balapur may see light rain in the next 1-2 hours.

Other districts in the state like Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri, and Waranga, may see intense thunderstorms in the next 2 hours.

Weather expert T. Balaji (Telangana Weatherman on X) says these are scattered storms. Some places may get heavy rain, others stay dry. Stay alert and follow updates!

Scattered rains expected in South Hyderabad towards Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Chandrayanagutta, Balapur and nearby areas next 1-2hrs — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 10, 2025