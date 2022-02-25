SCB member urges Kishan Reddy to sanction funds from DefMin

Secunderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board nominated member J Ramakrishna submitted a written representation to G Kishan Reddy, Minister for Culture and Tourism on Thursday to sanction a one-time amount of Rs 10 crore from the Ministry of Defence and also give directions to the Telangana government to provide funds under NUHM (National Urban Health Mission).

Ramakrishna said, "SCB is suffering from revenue crunch and is unable to provide basic infrastructure within the limits. With the available limited resources, the Board Administration has brought the Cantonment Hospital, Bolarum into operation, but there is a definite need to upgrade the services, specialisation and other related services to meet the medical needs of the patients.

This hospital is located in the urban spaces and can provide affordable and quality health care for all citizens, both residents as well as outsiders of Cantonment. Such an initiative would help the hospital and dispensaries under the self-sustaining mode with assured quality and reliable services to be provided to all the patients."