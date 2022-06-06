SCB readies to carry out nala desilting works at a fast pace

Secunderabad: Finally, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has geared up to carry out Ramannakunta nala desilting works and sewerage works to control overflow of sewage water.

According to SCB officials, long-pending Ramannakunta lake desilting will be done manually as excavators cannot move in the lake. The works started in the first week of June and will be completed within two weeks.

M Devender, senior superintendent, SCB sanitation wing said, "As monsoon is round the corner, many locals of SCB have complained about overflowing of the sewage water from several areas, especially during monsoon. We inspected open nalas and found that nalas were blocked with plastic and garbage. Hence, we planned to take up desilting works before monsoon. Along with this SCB has also taken up desilting works at Ramannakunta lake and underground pipeline will also be laid with a cost of Rs 3.5crore."

"Open Nala desilting works are in progress in areas that include Paigah Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Rasoolpura, Gruhalaxmi Colony and several colonies in SCB limits. After desilting is completed, works pertaining to re-building retaining walls and culvert repair works would be taken up. With these works, locals would get a big relief from sewage overflow," added Devender.