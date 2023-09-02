SCB residents want TS govt to use empty land for devpt

Hyderabad: As the process of excision of civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment and merging them with GHMC is in progress, the Residents’ Welfare Association of SCB has urged the State government to utilise 98.83 acres of B 4 category empty land for development of civilian areas. It has raised concern over the upcoming election should not be a barrier for the merger process.

Locals of SCB say that as the Assembly polls are a couple of months away, the process of excision of the SCB civilian areas may be delayed. They say the 98.83 acres of B4 category land which is lying barren in the Cantonment area could be better utilised if the government comes up with a proposal of infrastructure development.

“The Secunderabad area is suffering because of over a century-old infrastructure that needs a massive infusion of money to bring it on par with the rest of GHMC. Roads need many fold expansion to meet present and future needs of traffic.

Civic amenities are almost non-existent. Since the logic and reasoning behind the excision is to bring about uniformity in municipal laws governing civilians in the city, there can be no civilians living in a ‘military station’ who are excluded from the uniformity sought and made to live like second class citizens, said a member of the All-Cantonments Civilians’ Welfare Association.

It would be better if the government takes a step in processing the merger in a fast track and also see that all areas of the SCB which are presently classified as A2, “B1, “B2”, “B3”, “B4”, or “C” in the General Land Register (GLR) of the Cantonment, be excised and brought under the GHMC jurisdiction, he added.

Said S Ravindra, general secretary, Vikas Manch,

“we are only a step away ahead of the merger with GHMC; once the executive committee submits the final report, the merger will take place. Our only hope is merger with GHMC, whether it be building by-laws or other facilities, including hospitals and educational institution.

The locals have been facing hardships for residing here. There are many open plots in SCB lying neglected. They can be used for development of the area.

The proposed merger should take place and the upcoming election should not be a hurdle.”