SCR bags four awards in State Energy Conservation Awards

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) bagged four awards in Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards-2022" (TSEC Awards) presented by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), Ministry of Energy, Government of Telangana on Tuesday.

Gold Award was bagged by Kacheguda Railway Station in Railway station buildings category, Silver Award for Secunderabad Railway Station in the same category, Gold Award for Sanchalan Bhavan (Secunderabad DRM Office) and Silver Award for Lekha Bhavan in Government Buildings Category.

These awards were presented for the buildings/stations located in the State of Telangana for systematic and serious attempts for efficient utilisation of energy, conservation of energy, research and promotion of energy efficiency during the year 2021-22. These awards are decided not only on the basis of quantitative achievements but also considering various other factors such as innovative techniques and technologies being adopted, said senior officer, SCR.