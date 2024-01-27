SCR celebrates 75th Republic Day

Hyderabad: Speaking on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway, said that SCR has had extraordinary performance in the current financial year, with the Zone recording its best-ever earnings for the first nine months in any financial year during 2023–2024.

SCR celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday at the Railway Sports Complex Grounds, Secunderabad. Arun Kumar Jain unfurled the National Flag and received the guard of honour presented by various contingents of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

He stated that the Indian Constitution stands as an enduring testament to the great ideals sowed by our visionary leaders, which have been instrumental in shaping our nation and continue to be a source of inspiration for us. Stressing on the performance of SCR, he said that SCR achieved Rs 14,738 crore in gross originating revenue during April–December 2023, which is higher by Rs 950 crore over the previous year.

The Zone also created history by surpassing 100 MTs in originating freight loading and Rs 10,000 crore in originating freight revenue within the shortest ever time period in its history. The current financial year also witnessed SCR introducing additional services for the benefit of rail passengers, zone-flagging off four Vande Bharat Express trains, 13 MMTS train services, and two passenger train services on different occasions.

Later, RPF Commandos showcased various skills pertaining to safety, martial arts, and bike stunts. The RPF dog squad performed various stunts that captivated the audience.