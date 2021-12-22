SCR extends high-speed Wi-Fi facility to 588 stations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has extended high-speed free Wi-fi facility to 588 stations of the zone. Around 6,000 km of the SCR network is now covered with Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) to accomplish the task of turning railway stations into hubs of digital inclusion.

According to SCR officials, public visiting the railway stations can use this facility for streaming high definition (HD) Videos, downloading movies, songs, games and doing their office work online. Students and other competitive exam aspirants from remote locations with limited access to internet can use the stations Wi-Fi facilities for their preparations.

The Wi-Fi is free for the first 30 minutes of usage every day at 1 mbps speed. After which, the passengers have the option to extend the same by paying nominal user charges through online mechanism. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR stated that, in the present scenario, the use of smartphones and the internet has increased enormously with revolutionary changes in technology.

Therefore, free high-speed Wi-Fi will surely help the passengers in entertainment, information, knowledge and communication skills. "The digital initiatives implemented by Railways are beneficial to all rail users in providing comfort and convenience," he said.