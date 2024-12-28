  • Menu
SCR extends special trains to handle festival rush

SCR extends special trains to handle festival rush
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of a few special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of a few special trains between various destinations.

Train no - 07191 (Kacheguda–Madurai) will ply every Monday and has been extended between January 27 and March 31 and train no - 07192 (Madurai–Kacheguda) with service on Wednesdays has been extended from January 29 and April 2.

Similarly, train no - 07435 (Kacheguda–Nagercoil) with service on Fridays has been extended between January 24 to March 28, train no - 7436 (Nagercoil – Kacheguda) with service on Sundays has been extended between January 26 and March 30, train no - 07481 (Tirupati–Secunderabad) with service on Sundays has been extended between January 26 and March 30 and train no - 07482 (Secunderabad–Tirupati) with service on Mondays has been extended between January 27 and March 31. Train no - 07445 (Kakinada Town-Lingampalli) with service on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays has been extended between January 22 and March 31; train no - 07446 (Lingampalli-Kakinada Town) with service on Tuesdays and Thursdays has been extended between January 23 and April 1.

