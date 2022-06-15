SCR gets parcel scanner facility

Hyderabad: The Indian Railway introduced its first ever initiative of Parcel scanning facility under the South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday. The Parcel Scanner has been installed at Hyderabad Station Parcel Office.

Parcel consignments are generally transported either through dedicated Parcel Vans or Luggage Rooms located adjacent to Guard's Brake van of passenger train services. In the recent past, Railways have taken several proactive steps to attract parcel traffic to railways, which has led to a drastic improvement in Parcel traffic in general. In this regard, to make the transportation of parcels safe and secure by Railways for both the passengers and customers, the Secunderabad Division has taken an important step by commissioning Parcel scanners at the Parcel Office of Hyderabad Station.

A SCR senior officer said, the scanners have been commissioned under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) of Indian Railways. As part of the first-time initiative, the Parcel Scanners have been installed with no cost to the railways. All the packages booked for transportation from the station have to be compulsorily scanned for ensuring the safety of both the consignment and the passengers. Once the scanning is complete, stickers/stamps will be affixed as a mark of scanning. A nominal fee of Rs 10 is collected per package for the parcels booked in non-leased parcel vans and Rs 5 per package for parcels in leased vans.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (Incharge) said, "SCR is always committed to the security and safety through rail transportation and this type of initiative is very much needed in the current times. The feasibility of extending this type of security to other major parcel offices will be looked into in the coming days."