SCR holds 75th ZRUCC meeting

Hyderabad: The 75th Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) meeting was held on Thursday at the Railway Officer’s Club, Secunderabad.

31 ZRUCC members including members nominated by the State government, elected members from DRUCC (Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee) of six divisions, Consumer Protection Organisation, Principal Chamber of Commerce and Trade Associations, Registered Passengers Association; Registered Passengers Association; nominees of Minister of Railways under special interest category participated in the meeting.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, South Central Railway (SCR), stated that SCR continues to display exceptional performance across various segments, further strengthening its position as one of the top-performing zones across Indian Railways. He also informed that the zone has been continuously fine-tuning its rail services as per the demands of rail passengers, which has contributed SCR recording its best-ever Gross Originating revenue of Rs 9,570 crore in the first half of the current fiscal. While 135 millions of originating passenger’s transportation needs were met, 66.75 million tonnes of originating freight was also carried during the first half of the current financial year.

106 stations over SCR have been taken up for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and these stations are being developed with long-term view and will have world-class amenities and also assured the ZRUCC members that the suggestions and discussions made by them will be taken into consideration while formulating new plans and proposals for improving passenger amenities and services, he added.