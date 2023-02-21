SCR holds review meet on safety train operations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday. Along with train operations, long intensive safety drives began in the entire zone from this month.

According to officials, the primary focus on the month-long intensive safety drive being undertaken across all six divisions of the zone is to ensure alertness and enforcement of safety protocols at field level to improve safety consciousness of the staff involved in train operations.

During the meeting the railway officials were instructed to carry out field inspections at various sections, lobbies, maintenance centres and worksites to ensure the implementation of safety measures and guidelines without fail. Special emphasis was also laid on imparting intensive and continuous counseling sessions to all the safety category staff including loco pilots and assistant loco pilots to avoid any untoward incidents.