SCR holds review meet on train safety

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Monday held a detailed meeting on measures to be undertaken in view of the ensuing summer season and safety of train operations across the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was given to take up necessary measures to ensure adequate water arrangements at stations, trains, railway colonies etc.

before the summer season begins and also importance on fire safety precautions including fire safety audits, maintenance of equipment, etc to prevent any fire incidents on railway premises during summer.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that safety, punctuality and loading are the three most important parameters of Indian Railways and all due effort must be made to maintain the same and instructed the divisions to examine the delays in some trains and rectify them to further improve the punctuality of train operations.

Later, he reviewed status of various safety drives being carried out across the zone and advised the officials to adhere to all guidelines and strictly observe all safety measures to ensure smooth running of trains and also informed the officials to continue carrying out regular safety drives to educate on-field staff to avert untoward incidents or unsafe conditions.