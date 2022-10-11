SCR holds safety & performance review meet

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on safety and performance of the zone on Monday.



Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, (In-charge), SCR, reviewed the work in progress for increasing speed to 130 Kmph on Golden Quadrilateral and Golden Diagonal routes and also reviewed the progress of raising the sectional speed to 110 Kmph on the identified sections across the zone. He also reviewed the prevailing speed restrictions over the zone and advised the officials to remove them with necessary works to the possible extent wherever feasible, so as speed up the movement of trains.

He instructed the officials to enhance supervision by conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance with worksite safety requirements without fail.

The status of regular training being imparted to safety staff including loco pilots and assistant loco pilots was also reviewed. Stress was also given on implementing special counseling and meditation sessions for Loco Pilots to reduce stress levels and ensure complete focus while operating the train. The meditation session will relieve stress and help in strengthening the safe running of trains, said a senior officer, SCR.