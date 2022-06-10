SCR holds seminar on passenger business

Hyderabad : The commercial branch of the South Central Railway (SCR) organised a seminar on Passenger Business with a focus on proliferating the adoption of 'UTS' mobile app and digital transactions in ticketing at Sanchalan Bhavan, Secunderabad on Thursday.

G John Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager stated that there is a need to deliver ticketing services in a smooth manner and provide satisfactory services to the passengers. He exhorted the participants to spread awareness about the 'UTS' mobile app, through which passengers can get their tickets conveniently from their mobile phones without visiting railway booking counters.

A detailed presentation was made by the SCR Commercial department authorities on enhancing the adoption of UTS mobile app among the passengers and steps to be taken to increase utilisation of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) available at major Stations. The authotities stressed on the need for increasing the share of digital payments through PoS machines using debit/credit cards and UPI to buy a ticket.

A large number of railway commercial department staff in the cadre of booking supervisors, commercial inspectors, ticket inspectors and reservation supervisors from Secunderabad and Hyderabad Divisions participated in the seminar.