SCR, NDRF conduct joint mock drill

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) and NDRF conducted a joint mock drill on a train accident at Bolarum railway station.

As part of the drill, fifteen passengers were trapped inside closed train coaches due to an unusual incident. Upon receiving the information, the Accident Relief Train (ART) Team responded immediately. Simultaneously, the Railway Emergency Control Room alerted the NDRF Team for support. The NDRF team promptly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations. Using specialised equipment, both Railway and NDRF teams successfully rescued the trapped passengers.

According to SCR officials, the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway, in collaboration with a team of 22 personnel from the Regional Response Centre (RRC) Hyderabad, the 10th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Railway ART (Accident Relief Train) and SPARMV (Self-Propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans) teams, conducted a joint mock drill exercise on a train accident.

The objective of the mock drill was also to assess the effectiveness of various disaster-response equipments and provide hands-on experience with tools such as cold cutting equipment, saber saws, and abrasive cutters.

These tools were used to cut window rods and coach bodies, enabling the smooth evacuation of injured passengers from affected coaches, said a senior SCR officer.