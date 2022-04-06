SCR nets whopping 315 crore revenue through scrap sales in FY 21-22

Hyderabad: In a significant stride towards 'Mission Zero Scrap', the South Central Railway (SCR) has recorded a whopping Rs 315.05 crore revenue through scrap sales in the financial year 2021-22.

SCR has been making all efforts to optimally utilise the resources by mobilising scrap materials and undertaking sales through e-auction. In a noteworthy achievement, Secunderabad Division, SCR recorded the highest ever single-day auction sale of Rs 5.71 crore in March 2022.

SCR senior office said, "SCR has been a pioneer among Indian Railways is making efforts to achieve scrap-free status, for which the Zone has been consistently receiving the Railway Board's Efficiency Shield for Materials Management continuously for the past 10 years. The dedicated SCR team has again shouldered the 'Mission Zero Scrap' project, which ensured that no scrap was accumulated either for a month or a truckload of quantity without processing it for disposal. The zone has been undertaking the sale of scrap via e-auctions conducted online on the Indian Railways E-procurement System (IREPS) portal. This has improved transparency, competitive bidding and ease of doing business."

Keeping up with the Digital India initiative, e-auctions have ensured paperless transactions. Further, the e-auction system has eliminated the erstwhile middlemen who existed during manual transactions, improved participation of bidders across India and reduced the grievances of purchasers.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), SCR stated that the e-auction module has ensured a smooth payment process and is saving time and toil for both the Railways as well as the bidders. It is also cost-effective and an efficient method of scrap disposal on Railways. He also appreciated the team for their sincere efforts in achieving a revenue of Rs 315 crore through scrap sales and advised the officers and staff to continue their efforts so as to achieve a higher target in the future.