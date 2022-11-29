SCR, postal department to introduce end-to-end parcel service

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a meeting with postal department officials on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, for introducing end-to-end parcel services to the customers by integrating railway transportation with postal services.

The main objective of the meeting was the holistic service to the parcel customers by utilising the logistics of both railways and postal department. This will help in ensuring doorstep pickup and delivery of the parcel commodities which the public wish to transport to their respective destinations and in booking consignments to every nook and corner of the country by the common people conveniently by sitting at their home. This will particularly help those who wish to book in comparatively small quantities. The transportation through railways will ensure safe, faster and timely reaching of their products in an economical way.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, said with this integrated facility, parcel customers will be able to conveniently book their commodities from the convenience of their homes in the most flexible, cost-effective and safe manner and this will help in effectively utilising the parcel space available in the express trains and parcel specials along with offering booking and delivery services with the help of postal logistics.

K Prakash, chief post master general, Telangana Circle, stated that both the organisations coming together can result in expanding the customer base and providing increased service to the customers. Also, a team would be formed with nodal officers from each side so that modalities can be worked out, marketing efforts started for taking the benefits to the customers.