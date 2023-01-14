SCR puts in spl measures to facilitate Sabari yatris

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the South Central Railway (SCR) has chalked out an initiative to facilitate its passengers by running special trains in large numbers between major destinations particularly between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to avoid overcrowding.

Simultaneously, in order to facilitate the Shabari pilgrims in view of Jyothi darshan, additional special trains will be plying towards the holy place.

The number of booking counters has been increased from 12 to 21 at Secunderabad Railway station duly providing additional manpower to ensure hassle-free travel of commuters. To provide point-to-point guidance to passengers for boarding the correct train the number of station ticket checking staff has been increased from 20 to 40. Also to restrict the entry of unauthorised passengers into reserved coaches and prevent jostling and stampede on station and onboard, special directives have been incorporated into the Squad team of Ticket Checking staff, whose number has been doubled for the festive season.

In addition, more than 30 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have been appointed for free flow of traffic in the station premises, queue/crowd management at booking counters, entry/exit gates and on FOBs. Steps are also taken for uninterrupted services of lifts, escalators, nominations of platforms in advance, frequent announcements and display of information, to meet assistance for medical emergencies.