SCR registers best-ever monthly revenue in passenger, freight sectors

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway's performance in the new financial year has being exceptionally well with the Zone achieving its best-ever monthly earnings in both the passenger and freight segment in May. The passenger revenue of Rs 423.98 crore during May is the highest-ever earnings as against, the previous year earnings of Rs 414.48 crore. The zone also registered Rs 1,067.57 crore in freight revenue in May.

Operating special trains for summer season has given rich dividends, wherein 2.65 lakh passengers were carried through 66 special trains (266 trips) in May. In addition, the zone has been continuously augmenting the trains with additional coaches. A total of 1, 14,835 passengers were carried by attaching 1,533 additional coaches.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR said that the achievements have been due to the unrelenting efforts and exceptional synergy displayed by our dedicated team members. He advised the divisions to maintain the same tempo to proactively meet the requirements of both the passengers and freight customers and congratulated both the Operating and Commercial teams for achieving these impressive earnings at the beginning of the new financial year.