SCR RPF conducts awareness programme on anti-human trafficking

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted an awareness programme on Capacity Building and Sensitisation Workshop in Anti-Human Trafficking for key Railway Personnel on Sunday.

This awareness programme was organised in association with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). More than 150 constables, Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Security participated in the programme.

Raja Ram, IG-Principal Chief Security Commissioner, SCR stated that this awareness programme gave a new dimension and enriched the professional growth of the primary stakeholders in the Railways such as Station Master/Station superintendent people directly coming in contact with TTE/TC, RPF/GRP. This programmes will certainly help them understand various contours of Human Trafficking.

Since trafficking is an organised crime, there is a need to handle it in a professional method, undeniably along with it is a thorough understanding of the rehabilitation schemes for the victims and also will certainly prepare the primary stakeholders to be well-informed professionals, particularly those working, in government agencies and civil society organisations.