Live
- Chandrababu to Highlight AP's Vision as part of Vikasit Bharat-2047 at NITI Aayog Meeting
- Modi govt strengthening country’s defence in spirit of Kargil: Kishan Reddy
- Army men recount tales of heroism during Kargil War
- Commuters root for wrapping up of MMTS-II last phase work at fast pace
- Sale of spurious seeds in TG: HC issues notice to State govt, Centre
- Telangana assembly session begins with discussion on budget
- No respite for Kavitha; judicial custody extended until July 31
- 2 rescued, 24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses
- 30K jobs to be filled in 90 days: CM
- Oh! Potholed roads in Ameenpur turn a nightmare for commuters
Just In
SCR Scout & Guide Fellowship holds health awareness prog
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) Scout and Guide Fellowship in coordination with the Medical department, SCR organised a health awareness...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) Scout and Guide Fellowship in coordination with the Medical department, SCR organised a health awareness programme.
During the programme, a skit was performed by the staff members to spread awareness of the importance of health and emergency first-aid measures such as CPR.
Later, Dr Niranjan from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) gave a detailed presentation on water-borne diseases and precautionary measures to be taken during the monsoon season.
Additionally, a health awareness rally was carried out at Railway Colony, Moula-Ali, by volunteers holding placards portraying pictures and quotes on the importance of health. Nearly 200 people, along with the SCR Medical department, doctors, and other personnel, participated in the programme.
While gracing the event, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, emphasised that health is the most important asset in one's life. He encouraged the staff to focus on eating healthy diets and maintaining proper physical and mental well-being. He added that such programmes are important to spread awareness among staff about the importance of health and maintaining a proper work-life balance.