SCR to cancel a few trains

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday informed that due to a traffic block, a few trains will be temporarily cancelled and a few services will be diverted.

Train no 17254 (Secunderabad-Guntur) and train no 17253 (Guntur-Secunderabad) will be temporarily cancelled from March 19 to 23. Train no 07583 (Kacheguda-Mahbubnagar): the services will be partially cancelled on March 12, 15, 16, and 19 between Shadnagar to Mahbubnagar.

