SCR to provision addl stoppage at Yadgir station
Hyderabad: South Central Railways (SCR) are to provide a provision of experimental stoppage at Yadgir railway station for train no 22692 (Hazrat Nizamuddin – KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express). Somanna, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Government of India will flag off the service on Tuesday.
According to SCR officials, Yadgir station, which is in Guntakal division of SCR falls under non suburban Grade - 3 (NSG-3) station category. Yadgir is the district headquarters and the station also serves the people of surrounding villages who mainly depend upon rail transport to travel to various destinations across the country including Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka. The station's footfall is around 10,000 persons per day on average with an average revenue of Rs 8 lakh. There has been a persistent demand for the stoppage of Rajdhani Express at this station to travel towards New Delhi and Bengaluru cities. Accordingly, the Ministry of Railways has approved the provision of stoppage at Yadgir station for train no 22691and 22692. The Rajdhani express train offers a convenient journey option for the people of this region to travel to Delhi as well as Bengaluru. Train no 22692 will depart H Nizamuddin at 7:50 am, reach Yadgir at 8:38 pm on the next day and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 05:20 am on second day. Train no 22691 will depart KSR Bengaluru at 8 pm and, will reach Yadgir at 03:05 am on the next day and arrives at H Nizamuddin at 05:30 am on the second day, said senior officer, SCR. The train covers the distance of around 483 kms in eight and a half hours while going towards Bengaluru from Yadgir and covers the distance of 1882 kms in 26 and a half hours while going towards Delhi. In addition, the train also provides convenient travel facility to the people of Yadgir to travel to longer distances like Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur and to other destinations like Kazipet and Secunderabad and back with convenient journey timings, he added.