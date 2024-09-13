  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run MMTS special trains

SCR to run MMTS special trains
x
Highlights

To clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam (idols immersion), South Central Railway will run a few MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 17 to 18.

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam (idols immersion), South Central Railway will run a few MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 17 to 18.

Train no- GHL-5 (Hyderabad-Lingampally) will depart from Hyderabad at 11:10 pm on September 17 and arrive at Lingampally at 11:55 pm on the same day.

Train no- GHS-1 (Secunderabad-Hyderabad) will depart from Secunderabad at 11:50 pm on September 17 and will arrive in Hyderabad at 12:20 am.

Train no- GHS-6 (Lingampally-Falaknuma) will depart from Lingampally at 12:10 am on September 18 and will arrive at Falakunma at 1:50 am on the same day.

Train no- GHS-7 (Falaknuma-Secunderabad) will depart from Falakunma at 2:20 am on September 18 and will arrive in Falakunma at 3 am on the same day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick