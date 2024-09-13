SCR to run MMTS special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganesh Nimarjanam (idols immersion), South Central Railway will run a few MMTS special trains between various destinations in the twin cities on the intervening night of September 17 to 18.

Train no- GHL-5 (Hyderabad-Lingampally) will depart from Hyderabad at 11:10 pm on September 17 and arrive at Lingampally at 11:55 pm on the same day.

Train no- GHS-1 (Secunderabad-Hyderabad) will depart from Secunderabad at 11:50 pm on September 17 and will arrive in Hyderabad at 12:20 am.

Train no- GHS-6 (Lingampally-Falaknuma) will depart from Lingampally at 12:10 am on September 18 and will arrive at Falakunma at 1:50 am on the same day.

Train no- GHS-7 (Falaknuma-Secunderabad) will depart from Falakunma at 2:20 am on September 18 and will arrive in Falakunma at 3 am on the same day.