  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda, Kollam

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains to Kollam from Kacheguda.

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains to Kollam from Kacheguda.

Train no-07109b (Kacheguda – Kollam) will depart from Kacheguda at 11.45 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 5.30 am and dates of the journey include December 18, December 25, January 1, January 8, and January 15. Train no-07110(Kollam- Kacheguda) will depart from Kollam at 10.45 am and will arrive at Kacheguda at 3.45 pm and date of the journey is on December 20, December 27, January 3, January 10 and January 17. These special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparti Road, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions. All these special trains consist of AC First Class, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X