- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
- PL Sector Report: Building Material - Tiles Sector - Morbi Visit Update – Export robust growth, domestic demand slow
SCR to run Sabarimala special trains between Kacheguda, Kollam
To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains to Kollam from Kacheguda.
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains to Kollam from Kacheguda.
Train no-07109b (Kacheguda – Kollam) will depart from Kacheguda at 11.45 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 5.30 am and dates of the journey include December 18, December 25, January 1, January 8, and January 15. Train no-07110(Kollam- Kacheguda) will depart from Kollam at 10.45 am and will arrive at Kacheguda at 3.45 pm and date of the journey is on December 20, December 27, January 3, January 10 and January 17. These special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparti Road, Sriramnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet, Renigunta, Tirupati, Pakala, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions. All these special trains consist of AC First Class, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.