SCR to run six special trains for Ashada Ekadashi celebrations

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers travelling from Marathwada region and to provide additional travelling facilities during festival season, South Central Railway will be operating six special trains to Pandharpur in view of the Ashada Ekadashi celebrations.



The Ashada Ekadashi is an important festival and is widely celebrated throughout Maharashtra. This year, the Ashada Ekadashi is falling on June 29. A large number of pilgrim passengers will be travelling to the holy city of Pandharpur to attend the procession near the temple. Accordingly, to meet the travel needs of these pilgrim passengers, SCR will be operating special trains from four important stations in its jurisdiction i.e., Nanded, Jalna, Aurangabad and Adilabad Railway stations.

The special trains will be operated between Jalna–Pandharpur; Pandharpur–Nanded; Aurangabad–Pandharpur–Aurangabad; Adilabad–Pandharpur–Adilabad. The timings of these special trains have also been planned for facilitating pilgrim passengers to reach Pandharpur in the morning time. Further, these special trains have been provided with different coach compositions such as First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General sitting to cater to the requirements of all segments of people.

Train No. 07511 Jalna–Pandharpur Special Train will also stop at Partur, Selu, Manwat Rd, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Rd, Latur, Usmanabad, Barsi Town and Kurduwadi stations.

Train No. 07512 Pandharpur – Nanded Special Train will also stop at Kurudwadi, Barsi Town, Usmanabad, Latur, Latur Road, Parli Vaijnath, Gangakher, Parbhani and Purna stations. These special trains will consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper class and General second class coaches.

Train No. 07515/07516 Aurangabad–Pandharpur–Aurangabad special train will also stop at Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Rd, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Latur Rd, Latur, Usmanabad, Barsi Town and Kurduwadi stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 07501/07504 Adilabad–Pandharpur–Adilabad Special Trains will also stop at Kinwat, Bodri, Dhanora Deccan, Sahasrakund, Himayatnagar, Bhokar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna Jn, Parbhani, Gangakher, Parli Vaijnath, Pangaon, Latur Road, Udgir, Bhalki, Bidar, Zahirabad, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sedam, Chittapur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Kurudwadi Jn stations in both the directions.

These special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.