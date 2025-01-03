SCR to run special train services

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no-07020 (Hyderabad–Jaipur) will depart from Hyderabad at 7:50 pm and will arrive at Jaipur at 5:22 am on January 3. Train no-07019 (Jaipur–Hyderabad) will depart from Jaipur at 3:30 pm and will arrive in Hyderabad at 5 am on January 5.

Train no-07075 (Hyderabad–Gorakhpur) will depart from Hyderabad at 9 pm and will arrive at Gorakhpur at 6:30 am on January 10 and 31.