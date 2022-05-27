  • Menu
SCR to run special trains

Highlights

South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad.

Train no- 02764 (Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:40 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 6:45 am on the next day and date of the journey is on June 4, 11,18 and 25. The special train will stop at Janjaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations.

Train no- 02763 (Tirupati – Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 5 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 5:40 am on the next day and date of journey is on June 5,12,19 and 25. The special train will stop at Renigunta, Sri Kalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Chirala , Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations. All these special trains consist of AC II-tier, AC III-tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

