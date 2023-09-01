SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, SCR will run special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town. Train no 07071 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart on September 02 from Secunderabad at 9:50 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8:45 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations. Train no 07072 (Kakinada Town–Secunderabad) will depart on September 03 from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Moula-Ali stations. These special trains will consist of AC first class, 2A, 3A, sleeper and general second class coaches.