  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Kakinada Town

Special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati
x

SCR to run Secunderabad-Rexaul special train during Ganga Pushkaram

Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, SCR will run special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town. Train no 07071 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town)...

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, SCR will run special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town. Train no 07071 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart on September 02 from Secunderabad at 9:50 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8:45 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations. Train no 07072 (Kakinada Town–Secunderabad) will depart on September 03 from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Moula-Ali stations. These special trains will consist of AC first class, 2A, 3A, sleeper and general second class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X