SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway to run Special Trains between various destinations.Train no-07481 (Tirupati – Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 7.50 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 8.50 am and date of the journey is on October 30. Train no -07482(Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 7.05 pm and will arrive in Tirupati at 8.10 am and date of the journey is on October 31.

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations in both the directions. Train no – 07421(Kacheguda – Yesvantpur) will depart from Kacheguda at 11.30 pm and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day and date of the journey is on October 30.

Train no – 07422(Yesvantpur – Kacheguda) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 4 am on the next day and date of the journey is on October 31. These special trains will stop at Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Train no – 07233( Secunderabad – Yesvantpur) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45 pm and will arrive at Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day and date of journey is on October 27. Train no – 07234(Yesvantpur – Secunderabad) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 4.15 am on the next day and date of journey is on October 28.

These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.