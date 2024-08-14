SCR to run special trains for Velankanni festival

Live
SCR to run spl trains for Velankanni festival clear the extra rush during the Velankanni festival, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad–Velankanni-Secunderabad
Hyderabad: SCR to run spl trains for Velankanni festival clear the extra rush during the Velankanni festival, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad–Velankanni-Secunderabad. Train no 07125 (Secunderabad-Velankanni) will depart from Secunderabad at 8:25 am and arrive at Velankanni at 9:30 am. The dates of the journey are August 27 and September 4.
Train no 07126 (Velankanni-Secunderabad) will depart from Velankanni at 10:45 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 3 am. The dates of the journey are August 28 and September 5. These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam stations in both directions.