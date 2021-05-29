SCSC & Cyberabad police launches oxygen bank

Cyberabad: To help needy patients in City with oxygen concentrators at home, SCSC & Cyberabad Police on Friday launched O2 Bank with 50 oxygen concentrators in collaboration with Breathe India, EO & ALAI & other NGOs.

VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police and SCSC chairman said the facility will be accessible to all needy patients who can't afford to buy or rent an oxygen concentrator. Citizens can call Covid Control Room (94906-17440) or 9490617431 to avail the facility.

He appreciated efforts of SCSC, Breathe India team, EO-AP & ALAI organisations for joining hands in "the noble initiative" and serves the needy and poor patients. He thanked all member-companies of SCSC and other NGOs, Neuland Laboratories, Cntl S, RoK, SBM, No Food Waste, for their support in the fight against Covid Krishna Yedula, SCSC secretary-general, said, recently "we launched an oxy care centre in Gachibowli with 50 beds and oxygen concentrators. Since its launch last week, over 12 patients were admitted for post-Covid oxygenation. There has been a demand for oxygen concentrators at home. "Hence this facility is being launched to cater to that segment of demand"

Sarath Chowdary of Breathe India, said the Rotary Club had launched the NGO initiative across the country to provide oxygen concentrators at patients' homes. He expressed gratitude for support extended by SCSC and Cyberabad Police, to make the O2 Bank initiative a grand success.

Smitha, a pop singer, who is partnering with SCSC & Cyberabad Police, and has been working on various Covid-related initiatives/relief activities ever since pandemic struck last year, said she was feeling proud.